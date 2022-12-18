On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Navy defeats Washington (MD) 93-54

The Associated Press
December 18, 2022 2:32 pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lysander Rehnstrom’s 13 points helped Navy defeat Washington (MD) 93-54 on Sunday.

Rehnstrom shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (7-4). Sean Yoder scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Christian Jones recorded 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Kedrick Frink finished with 11 points for the Shoremen (1-6). Jason Zielinski added nine points for Washington...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

