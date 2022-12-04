Trending:
NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EST

First Round
Saturday, November 19

Ashland 20, Notre Dame (Ohio) 13

Shepherd 16, New Haven 13

Slippery Rock 17, Assumption 14

Wingate 32, Virginia Union 7

Delta St. 51, Fayetteville St. 0

West Florida 45, Limestone 19

Northwest Mo. St. 47, Ouachita Baptist 17

Ferris St. 41, Davenport 7

Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 0

Bemidji St. 31, Winona St. 7

Colo. Sch. of Mines 45, CSU Pueblo 24

Minnesota St. 26, Wayne St. (Neb.) 9

Second Round

Saturday, November 26

Indiana (Pa.) 19, Ashland 13

Shepherd 37, Slippery Rock 27

Wingate 23, Benedict 6

West Florida 38, Delta St. 27

Grand Valley St. 13, Northwest Mo. St. 8

Ferris St. 17, Pittsburg St. 14

Angelo St. 33, Bemidji St. 7

Colo. Sch. of Mines 48, Minnesota St. 45

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 3

Shepherd 48, Indiana (Pa.) 13

West Florida 45, Wingate 14

Ferris St. 24, Grand Valley St. 21

Colo. Sch. of Mines 42, Angelo St. 24

Semifinals

Saturday, December 10

Ferris St. (12-1) vs. West Florida (12-1), Noon

Colo. Sch. of Mines (12-2) vs. Shepherd (13-1), 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, December 17

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

