Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 4:00 pm
EAST

Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 19

MIDWEST

Mount Union 22, Delaware Valley 6

North Central 48, Ithaca 7

Toledo 17, Ohio 7

Wartburg 45, Aurora 17

Top Stories