Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nelson’s 18 lead Manhattan over Fairfield 56-53

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Fairfield 56-53 on Thursday night.

Nelson had five assists and three steals for the Jaspers (3-3). Nick Brennen added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Samir Stewart recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Fields finished with 12 points...

READ MORE

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Nelson’s 18 points helped Manhattan defeat Fairfield 56-53 on Thursday night.

Nelson had five assists and three steals for the Jaspers (3-3). Nick Brennen added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Samir Stewart recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Fields finished with 12 points and three steals for the Stags (2-6). Jalen Leach added 11 points and six rebounds for Fairfield. Allan Jeanne-Rose also had nine points and eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories