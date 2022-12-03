Nesbitt, Dean propel Hampton to 74-65 victory over Howard

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt had 23 points, Russell Dean scored 20 and Hampton defeated Howard 74-65 on Saturday. Nesbitt and Dean both sank 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Pirates (2-6), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Nesbitt added eight rebounds and five steals. Dean handed out five assists. Jelani Williams topped the Bison (4-7) with 15 points. Steve Settle III added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Wood... READ MORE

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt had 23 points, Russell Dean scored 20 and Hampton defeated Howard 74-65 on Saturday.

Nesbitt and Dean both sank 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Pirates (2-6), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Nesbitt added eight rebounds and five steals. Dean handed out five assists.

Jelani Williams topped the Bison (4-7) with 15 points. Steve Settle III added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Wood scored 14 with seven boards.

