On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
December 12, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

Buffalo
10
3
0
.769
353
221
5-1-0
5-2-0
7-2-0
3-1-0
2-2-0

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221 5-1-0 5-2-0 7-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312 5-1-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243 3-3-0 4-3-0 5-5-0 2-1-0 2-3-0
New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226 3-3-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 2-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 241 276 3-3-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294 3-3-0 2-5-0 5-4-0 0-4-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 2-4-0 2-4-1 4-5-1 0-3-0 1-3-1
e-Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314 0-5-1 1-6-0 1-6-1 0-5-0 1-1-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250 4-2-0 5-2-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265 5-1-0 4-3-0 6-3-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323 3-3-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293 2-4-0 3-4-0 2-7-0 3-1-0 1-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298 5-1-0 5-2-0 6-3-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326 3-3-0 4-3-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 3-2-0 2-6-0 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
e-Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238 2-4-0 1-6-0 2-8-0 1-2-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248 6-1-0 6-0-0 5-0-0 7-1-0 3-1-0
Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229 7-1-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 7-3-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 4-3-1 3-2-0 4-0-0 3-5-1 0-3-1
Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256 3-3-0 4-2-1 3-1-0 4-4-1 1-2-1

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254 4-3-0 2-4-0 0-4-0 6-3-0 3-1-0
Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 4-3-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 4-5-0 1-3-0
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290 4-3-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 4-5-0 3-1-0
New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297 3-4-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313 6-1-0 4-2-0 4-0-0 6-3-0 3-1-0
Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347 4-4-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 5-4-0 3-1-0
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 3-3-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 4-5-0 2-2-0
e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333 2-4-0 1-6-0 2-2-0 1-8-0 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 9 4 0 .692 317 197 6-1-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 7-2-0 4-0-0
Seattle 7 6 0 .538 342 334 3-3-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 5-5-0 3-1-0
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 1-6-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 3-5-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-7-0 1-4-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

___

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14

Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10

Dallas 27, Houston 23

Detroit 34, Minnesota 23

Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22

Philadelphia 48, N.Y. Giants 22

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City 34, Denver 28

Carolina 30, Seattle 24

San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7

L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday’s Games

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News