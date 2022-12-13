NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div
Buffalo
10
3
0
.769
353
221
5-1-0
5-2-0
7-2-0
3-1-0
2-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Philadelphia
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|386
|248
|6-1-0
|6-0-0
|5-0-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|Dallas
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|360
|229
|7-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|7-3-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|267
|300
|4-3-1
|3-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-5-1
|0-3-1
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
|3-3-0
|4-2-1
|3-1-0
|4-4-1
|1-2-1
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|224
|254
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|0-4-0
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|288
|312
|4-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-5-0
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|260
|290
|4-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-5-0
|3-1-0
|New Orleans
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|265
|297
|3-4-0
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|3-6-0
|1-3-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|312
|313
|6-1-0
|4-2-0
|4-0-0
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|349
|347
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|Green Bay
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|263
|302
|3-3-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|e-Chicago
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|270
|333
|2-4-0
|1-6-0
|2-2-0
|1-8-0
|0-4-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|317
|197
|6-1-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|7-2-0
|4-0-0
|Seattle
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|342
|334
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|5-5-0
|3-1-0
|Arizona
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|277
|348
|1-7-0
|3-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-6-0
|1-4-0
|L.A. Rams
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|218
|296
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-7-0
|1-4-0
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14
Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12
Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10
Dallas 27, Houston 23
Detroit 34, Minnesota 23
Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22
Philadelphia 48, N.Y. Giants 22
Kansas City 34, Denver 28
Carolina 30, Seattle 24
San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday’s Games
New England 27, Arizona 13
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
