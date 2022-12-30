On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
December 30, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East

W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
AFC
NFC
Div

y-Buffalo
12
3
0
.800
420
263
6-1-0
6-2-0
8-2-0
4-1-0
3-2-0

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263 6-1-0 6-2-0 8-2-0 4-1-0 3-2-0
Miami 8 7 0 .533 365 370 5-2-0 3-5-0 6-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282 3-5-0 4-3-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291 3-4-0 4-4-0 5-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331 4-3-0 3-5-0 6-4-0 1-4-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339 3-5-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-2-0
e-Indianapolis 4 10 1 .300 248 357 2-5-0 2-5-1 4-6-1 0-4-0 1-3-1
e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358 0-6-1 2-6-0 2-7-1 0-5-0 2-1-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 5-1-0 6-3-0 7-3-0 4-1-0 2-3-0
x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272 5-2-0 5-3-0 6-4-0 4-1-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319 3-4-0 4-4-0 3-7-0 4-1-0 1-3-0
e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343 4-4-0 2-5-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 3-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332 6-1-0 6-2-0 7-3-0 5-0-0 4-0-0
x-L.A. Chargers 9 6 0 .600 332 343 4-3-0 5-3-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 2-3-0
Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350 4-2-0 2-7-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 3-2-0
e-Denver 4 11 0 .267 232 304 3-4-0 1-7-0 2-8-0 2-3-0 0-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308 6-1-0 7-1-0 5-0-0 8-2-0 3-2-0
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316 8-1-0 4-3-0 4-1-0 8-3-0 4-1-0
N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339 4-3-1 4-3-0 4-0-0 4-6-1 1-3-1
Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313 3-4-0 4-3-1 3-1-0 4-6-1 1-3-1

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 266 304 4-4-0 3-4-0 0-5-0 7-3-0 3-1-0
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337 5-4-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 5-5-0 3-1-0
New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325 4-4-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 4-6-0 2-3-0
e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350 4-3-0 1-7-0 1-4-0 4-6-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373 8-1-0 4-2-0 5-0-0 7-3-0 3-1-0
Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401 4-4-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 5-5-0 3-1-0
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 313 334 4-3-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 5-5-0 2-2-0
e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393 2-6-0 1-6-0 2-3-0 1-9-0 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230 7-1-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 9-2-0 5-0-0
Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379 3-4-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 5-6-0 3-2-0
e-L.A. Rams 5 10 0 .333 281 334 4-5-0 1-5-0 2-2-0 3-8-0 1-4-0
e-Arizona 4 11 0 .267 308 391 1-8-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 3-7-0 1-4-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas 27, Tennessee 13

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Top Stories