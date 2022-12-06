Trending:
N'Guessan's 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan scored 23 points to lead Kansas State to an 81-64 victory over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night.

N’Guessan made all nine of his field goals but was 4 of 11 from the line. Markquis Nowell added 15 points and matched a season high with 12 assists for Kansas State (8-1), which shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) from the field but was just 3 of 12 from distance and 16 of 29 (55%) from the line. Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 12 points apiece.

Nowell underhanded a pass off the backboard and a trailing Johnson slammed it home to cap a 27-15 run to open the second half as K-State built a 62-49 lead. Abilene Christian pulled within 11 points with 2:20 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Tobias Cameron scored 14 points and Immanuel Allen added 11 for Abilene Christian (5-4).

ACU jumped out to a 14-point lead midway through the first half before Kansas State closed on a 21-6 run for a 35-34 edge at the break.

Kansas State concludes a three-game homestand on Sunday against Incarnate Word before a matchup with Nebraska on Dec. 17 at the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

