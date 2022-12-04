Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Niagara earns 64-60 win over Quinnipiac

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 5:52 pm
< a min read
      

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 24 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 64-60 on Sunday.

Thomasson added five assists for the Purple Eagles (4-4). Aaron Gray scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Lance Erving finished with eight points.

Tyrese Williams finished with 18 points for the Bobcats (7-2). Ike Nweke added 15 points and nine rebounds for Quinnipiac. Dezi Jones put up 12 points and two steals.

___

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 24 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 64-60 on Sunday.

Thomasson added five assists for the Purple Eagles (4-4). Aaron Gray scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Lance Erving finished with eight points.

Tyrese Williams finished with 18 points for the Bobcats (7-2). Ike Nweke added 15 points and nine rebounds for Quinnipiac. Dezi Jones put up 12 points and two steals.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories