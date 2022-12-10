No. 10 Arizona tops No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in Vegas clash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 on Saturday night in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits. Indiana (8-2) got as close as five late in the game,... READ MORE

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 on Saturday night in the Vegas Clash.

The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight 3s to build its cushion back to double digits.

Indiana (8-2) got as close as five late in the game, but the Wildcats’ dominance near the rim kept the Hoosiers at bay. Oumar Ballo’s dunk with 1:42 left added an exclamation point.

Ballo had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Pelle Larsson scored 16 and Kerr Kriisa finished with 14.

Indiana had five players in double figures, led by Race Thompson with 16 points and nine rebounds. Miller Kopp scored 14, Tamar Bates added 13, and Xavier Johnson and Trayce Davis-Jackson each finished with 11.

Arizona used a 17-0 run to build a 27-8 lead, but the Hoosiers tightened their defense and battled back to within five. Indiana’s 23-9 spurt late in the first half was sparked by four 3-pointers.

The Wildcats shot 45.5% from the floor before halftime, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range. Indiana was 12 for 37 (32.4%), including 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Both teams created 10 takeaways, but the Hoosiers were outscored 18-6 in points off turnovers.

Arizona: Improved to 8-3 against Top 25 opponents under coach Tommy Lloyd, including 3-0 this season with wins over then-No. 17 San Diego State and then-No. 10 Creighton.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts No. 6 Kansas next Saturday.

Arizona: Hosts Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

