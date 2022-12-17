No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Arkansas scored 37 points off 27 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams. “I thought defensively... READ MORE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley on Saturday, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games.

Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1).

Arkansas scored 37 points off 27 turnovers by the Braves in the first meeting between the teams.

“I thought defensively we were really good,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. “I thought we played really, really hard against a really good team. I thought we respected Bradley, had a great week of preparation, and then Jordan Walsh just keeps getting better.”

Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas flipped its mid-December script from a season ago by defeating both Oklahoma (at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Dec. 10) and Bradley (at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock a week later) in back-to-back Saturday neutral-site games after going 0-2 against the Sooners and Hofstra on consecutive Saturdays at the same venues in mid-December 2021. The Razorbacks improved to 13-10 all-time in games played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Bradley’s defense was yielding only 59.2 points per game to its opponents coming into Saturday’s contest against Arkansas.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday.

Bradley: Hosts Stonehill on Monday.

