Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 13 Creighton women rally, beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova 67-46 on Friday night.

The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three. Mogensen’s 3-pointer with 9:35 left made...

READ MORE

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova 67-46 on Friday night.

The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three. Mogensen’s 3-pointer with 9:35 left made it 46-34 and Creighton led by double digits the rest of the way.

Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for Creighton.

Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Bluejays lead the overall series with Villanova, 11-8, splitting two contests last season. Creighton’s No. 13 ranking is its highest in program history.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories