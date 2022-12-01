Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 16 Utah women cruise past Mississippi Valley 109-42

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0), led by Isabel Palmer with 13.

Zakiya Mahoney scored 20 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-6).

The Legacy Series is a basketball scheduling partnership between...

READ MORE

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes (7-0), led by Isabel Palmer with 13.

Zakiya Mahoney scored 20 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-6).

The Legacy Series is a basketball scheduling partnership between the two leagues. It is the first between a Power 5 and HBCU leagues, established to create a forum for games as well as promote and educate about anti-racism and social justice.

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

Utah made 10 3-pointers and shot 54% overall, but struggled at the line, going 17 of 32 (53%).

The Utes led 44-14 at the half as MVSU was just 5-of-25 shooting. Then Utah had a 36-18 advantage in the third quarter, easily surpassing 100 for the third time, including exhibitions. Utah has the No. 2 scoring offense at 95 points a game.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|8 2nd Annual NDIA Southwest...
12|8 GSA Schedule - Top To Bottom
12|8 DoDIIS 2022 Webinar Series: High Trust...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories