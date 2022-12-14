No. 20 Arizona women rip Texas Southern with big second half

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory on Wednesday night in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game. Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10. Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding... READ MORE

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese and Esmery Martinez had double-doubles and No. 20 Arizona held Texas Southern to 14 second-half points in an 89-55 victory on Wednesday night in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game.

Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Martinez added 16 points with 12 rebounds for Arizona (8-1). Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10.

Leading 51-40 at halftime, Arizona extended its lead in the third quarter, holding Texas Southern without a field goal and forcing 10 turnovers in the first 8-plus minutes of the second half. Arizona outscored the Tigers 26-6 to take a 77-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Much like the third quarter, Texas Southern went nearly the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth without a field goal until Jaelynn Compton hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining.

Avent made 6 of 10 3-pointers and led Texas Southern (0-9) with 21 points.

The Wildcats shot 61% and the Tigers 46% in the first quarter and Arizona didn’t get much separation until the final minute of the quarter when Paris Clark had a three-point play followed by a layup from Lemyah Hylton for a 28-17 lead.

The double-digit lead didn’t last long as the Tigers cut their deficit to four with a 13-6 run to open the second quarter. The Wildcats pushed the lead back to 11 by halftime. Arizona had 32 points in the paint, had 18 fastbreak points, made 13 layups and scored 13 points off 15 TSU turnovers in the first half.

The teams combined for 50 turnovers — 30 by Texas Southern and 20 by Arizona.

