No. 24 Marquette women top Georgetown to begin Big East play

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 1:22 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and No. 24 Marquette beat Georgetown 78-57 on Friday in a Big East Conference opener.

Marquette has won 11 straight in the series and 14 of the past 15, including a 68-32 victory last season. Georgetown trails the series 25-4, with its last victory coming at home on Jan. 18, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and No. 24 Marquette beat Georgetown 78-57 on Friday in a Big East Conference opener.

Marquette has won 11 straight in the series and 14 of the past 15, including a 68-32 victory last season. Georgetown trails the series 25-4, with its last victory coming at home on Jan. 18, 2018.

Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette (7-1).

Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13. King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.

Marquette closed the game on a 16-4 run as Georgetown was just 3-of-10 shooting in the fourth.

Kristina Moore scored 19 points and Kennedy Fauntleroy added 11 points for Georgetown (4-3). The Hoyas were held to 22-of-60 shooting (37%) with 17 turnovers.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

