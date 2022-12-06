Trending:
Sports News

Norris scores 18 as Loyola Chicago knocks off Green Bay

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris scored 18 points as Loyola Chicago beat Green Bay 70-46 on Tuesday night.

Norris shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (4-5). Tom Welch added 12 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Philip Alston was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cade Meyer led the Phoenix (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Zae Blake added nine points for Green Bay as did Randy Tucker.

Loyola Chicago entered halftime up 37-16.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories