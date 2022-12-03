On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
North Texas earns 75-45 win against Omaha

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 8:57 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane had 19 points in North Texas’ 75-45 win against Omaha on Saturday night.

Ousmane also contributed eight rebounds for the Mean Green (6-2). Jayden Martinez added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Aaron Scott shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Frankie Fidler finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Mavericks (3-6). Akol Arop added 12 points for Omaha. In addition, JJ White finished with six points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

