On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Northern Kentucky defeats Robert Morris 60-56

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 8:42 pm
< a min read
      

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky’s 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Colonials (3-6) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five steals...

READ MORE

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky’s 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Colonials (3-6) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Robert Morris also got 13 points and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. In addition, Josh Corbin finished with 11 points.

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News