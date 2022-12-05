Ognacevic’s 24 help Lipscomb down Trevecca Nazarene 87-49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 24 points helped Lipscomb defeat Trevecca Nazarene 87-49 on Monday night. Ognacevic was 9 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bisons (6-2). Ahsan Asadullah scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Grant Asman shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5... READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic’s 24 points helped Lipscomb defeat Trevecca Nazarene 87-49 on Monday night.

Ognacevic was 9 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bisons (6-2). Ahsan Asadullah scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Grant Asman shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding four blocks.

The Trojans were led by Josh Goings, who posted 13 points. Caleb Terry added eight points and two blocks for Trevecca Nazarene. In addition, Seth Thomas finished with six points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

