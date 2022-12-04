Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olivari scores 30, Rice beats Texas State 83-71

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022 6:02 pm
< a min read
      

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Quincy Olivari recorded 30 points as Rice beat Texas State 83-71 on Sunday night.

Olivari also had five rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Cameron Sheffield scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mekhi Mason added 13 points.

Mason Harrell led the Bobcats (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Drue Drinnon added 11 points for Texas State.

___

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|11 Fireside Chat with the Commander of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories