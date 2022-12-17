On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olivari’s 30 lead Rice over Northwestern State 110-73

The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari’s 30 points led Rice over Northwestern State 110-73 on Saturday.

Olivari added six rebounds for the Owls (8-3). Max Fiedler scored 22 points while going 10 of 13 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Mekhi Mason finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Demarcus Sharp led the way for the Demons (8-3) with 18 points...

READ MORE

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari’s 30 points led Rice over Northwestern State 110-73 on Saturday.

Olivari added six rebounds for the Owls (8-3). Max Fiedler scored 22 points while going 10 of 13 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Mekhi Mason finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Demarcus Sharp led the way for the Demons (8-3) with 18 points and two steals. Jalen Hampton added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Northwestern State. Ja’Monta Black also put up 12 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Demons.

___

        Insight by Workday: Agencies are reengineering their recruitment, hiring and retention strategies to find, nab and keep a broad spectrum of STEM-smart employees. Download this executive briefing to get a peek at efforts underway at DHA, HHS, Justice, NSF, Space Force, State and VA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|23 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories