Oral Roberts secures 77-66 win over Tulsa

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:42 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 77-66 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Abmas shot 11 for 22, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (5-3). Carlos Jurgens scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Patrick Mwamba recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Bryant Selebangue finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (2-5). Brandon Betson added 14 points for Tulsa. Anthony Pritchard also recorded 12 points.

Oral Roberts led Tulsa at the half, 36-33, with Abmas (14 points) their high scorer before the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

