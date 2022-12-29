Trending:
Pacers’ Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game

The Associated Press
December 29, 2022 9:27 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night.

The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.

ESPN Stats & Info said the previous fastest 3-pointer in an NBA game was by Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who made one four seconds into a game against Golden State on March 5, 2000.

Play-by-play has been recorded in the NBA since the 1996-97 season.

Hield leads the NBA in total 3-pointers made this season.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

