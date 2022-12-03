Pavrette scores 25, Central Michigan downs Alma 89-50

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nicolas Pavrette’s 25 points helped Central Michigan defeat Alma 89-50 on Saturday night.
Pavrette also had six rebounds for the Chippewas (4-4). Brian Taylor scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Reggie Bass scored 13.
Landen Moore-Pierce led the Scots with 12 points. Evan Neff scored eight.
