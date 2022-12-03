On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pavrette scores 25, Central Michigan downs Alma 89-50

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 7:02 pm
< a min read
      

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Nicolas Pavrette’s 25 points helped Central Michigan defeat Alma 89-50 on Saturday night.

Pavrette also had six rebounds for the Chippewas (4-4). Brian Taylor scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Reggie Bass scored 13.

Landen Moore-Pierce led the Scots with 12 points. Evan Neff scored eight.

___

        Insight by Splunk: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss data and the concept of observability with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News