Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pearson scores 20 as Ball State takes down E. Illinois 76-59

The Associated Press
December 7, 2022 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 20 points in Ball State’s 76-59 victory against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Pearson had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-4). Payton Sparks scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Jarron Coleman shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

The Panthers (2-8) were led by Nick...

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 20 points in Ball State’s 76-59 victory against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Pearson had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-4). Payton Sparks scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Jarron Coleman shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

The Panthers (2-8) were led by Nick Ellington, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Kinyon Hodges added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. Sincere Malone also had nine points and two steals.

___

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 Q4 Deltek GovWin IQ Customer Town Hall
12|14 Dashboard in a Day - Softcrylic
12|14 Dashboard In A Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories