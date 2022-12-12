Pelé’s health improves, but he remains in hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday. Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged from hospital. He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said. Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is... READ MORE

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

