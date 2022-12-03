On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Pember scores 18 as UNC Asheville beats UT Martin 90-83

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 4:22 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 18 points as UNC Asheville beat UT Martin 90-83 on Saturday.

Pember added 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (5-3). Tajion Jones scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Fletcher Abee recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

K.J. Simon finished with 20 points, four assists and four steals for the Skyhawks (4-5). KK Curry added 15 points and two steals for UT Martin. In addition, Jordan Sears had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

