Perry has 22 in North Texas’ 60-57 win against UT Arlington

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry’s 22 points helped North Texas defeat UT Arlington 60-57 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Cash’s pulled UT Arlington to 58-57 with nine seconds to play. Tylor Perry answered with a pair of free throws for North Texas.

Perry shot 4 for 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (7-2). Kai Huntsberry scored 11 points while going 5 of 15 (0 for 4 from distance). Abou Ousmane recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

Shemar Wilson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Mavericks (4-6). Aaron Johnson-Cash added 11 points and three blocks for UT Arlington. Chendall Weaver also put up seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
