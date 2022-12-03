On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Potter scores 27, leads Jacksonville State over ETSU 63-61

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter’s 27 points helped Jacksonville State defeat East Tennessee State 63-61 on Saturday night.

Potter added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-4). Travis Roberts shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Amanze Ngumezi scored 11.

Justice Smith led the Buccaneers (4-5) with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan King added 12 points, four assists and two steals, while...

READ MORE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter’s 27 points helped Jacksonville State defeat East Tennessee State 63-61 on Saturday night.

Potter added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-4). Travis Roberts shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Amanze Ngumezi scored 11.

Justice Smith led the Buccaneers (4-5) with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan King added 12 points, four assists and two steals, while Josh Taylor scored 10.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News