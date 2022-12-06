Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Princeton defeats Lafayette 69-58

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Langborg had 19 points in Princeton’s 69-58 win over Lafayette on Tuesday night.

Langborg added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Keeshawn Kellman scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Tosan Evbuomwan was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh win in...

READ MORE

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Langborg had 19 points in Princeton’s 69-58 win over Lafayette on Tuesday night.

Langborg added five rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-2). Keeshawn Kellman scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Tosan Evbuomwan was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Tigers.

CJ Fulton finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Leopards (1-9). Lafayette also got 13 points and six rebounds from Kyle Jenkins. Leo O’Boyle also put up six points.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|13 Oklahoma Digital Government Summit
12|13 Empower the Modern A&E Leader
12|13 Get Seven Days Advance Notice With...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories