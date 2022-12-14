Pruitt’s steal, jumper help Lipscomb beat Tennessee Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points, Will Pruitt hit the go-ahead jumper with 12.1 seconds to play and Lipscomb defeated Tennessee Tech 64-63 on Wednesday night. Asadullah had 15 rebounds for the Bisons (7-4). Derrin Boyd scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Pruitt recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from... READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points, Will Pruitt hit the go-ahead jumper with 12.1 seconds to play and Lipscomb defeated Tennessee Tech 64-63 on Wednesday night.

Asadullah had 15 rebounds for the Bisons (7-4). Derrin Boyd scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Pruitt recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Pruitt — whose turnover moments earlier had given Tennessee Tech the ball — stole a pass, ran into the lane and hit the winning jumper.

The Golden Eagles (3-8) were led in scoring by Jaylen Sebree, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Tennessee Tech also got 13 points from Jayvis Harvey. Erik Oliver also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.