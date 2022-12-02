Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Puisis, Tsineke lead S. Florida past No. 22 Texas 70-65

The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 and South Florida beat No. 22 Texas 70-65 on Friday night ending the Longhorns’ two-game win streak.

The unranked Bulls improved to 8-2 following a seven-game win streak to start the season. The two-game skid came at the hands of then No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Villanova.

Tsineke’s jump shot with 2:37 left gave the Bulls the lead for good...

READ MORE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 and South Florida beat No. 22 Texas 70-65 on Friday night ending the Longhorns’ two-game win streak.

The unranked Bulls improved to 8-2 following a seven-game win streak to start the season. The two-game skid came at the hands of then No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Villanova.

Tsineke’s jump shot with 2:37 left gave the Bulls the lead for good at 64-63. Texas then missed its next three shots, turned it over with 1:30 remaining and Tsineke made a layup for a 66-63 advantage. After Aaliyah Moore’s basket reduced Texas’ deficit to a point, Puisis responded with a jumper with 25 seconds left. On Texas’ following possession, Tsineke came up with a steal of Moore, got fouled and sealed it with two foul shots.

Deyona Gaston scored 14 points for Texas, Rori Harmon and Moore 13 each and Shaylee Gonzales 12.

        Insight by LookingGlass: What do the Energy Department, Federal Housing Finance Agency, National Institute of Standards and Technology and Veterans Affairs Department all have in common? They see opportunities on the path toward zero trust, and they’re seizing them. Download to read more!

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|9 ICS Consequence-Driven Incident...
12|9 A Complimentary Webinar featuring Ed...
12|9 Ask the Expert: The Gartner Top...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories