Pulisic hopes to play for US versus Netherlands at World Cup

RONALD BLUM
December 1, 2022 10:32 am
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran.

Pulisic said he was going to consult with the medical staff in the hope of joining Thursday’s training session.

“I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I...

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran.

Pulisic said he was going to consult with the medical staff in the hope of joining Thursday’s training session.

“I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play,” he said.

Pulisic said he took a knee to the pelvic bone and not the genitals. Pulisic was in pain when he sprawled on the field after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Tuesday.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

