On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Oakland 79-73 in OT

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Bobby Planutis scored 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Oakland 79-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Planutis also added 10 rebounds for the Mastodons (5-4). Ra Kpedi scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Jarred Godfrey finished with 14 points.

Keaton Hervey led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (2-8) with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Rocket Watts added 20 points for Oakland. Trey Townsend finished with 14 points, eight...

READ MORE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Bobby Planutis scored 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Oakland 79-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Planutis also added 10 rebounds for the Mastodons (5-4). Ra Kpedi scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Jarred Godfrey finished with 14 points.

Keaton Hervey led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (2-8) with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Rocket Watts added 20 points for Oakland. Trey Townsend finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Jalen Moore’s 3-pointer for Oakland tied the game with 11 seconds to go in regulation. Purdue Fort Wayne opened overtime with a 7-0 run on its way to the win.

        Insight by Leidos: As the Intelligence Community blends open source and public data with its own intel, balancing the use and development of AI tools to analyze data, and strategies for sharing data appropriately across classified teams, creates new challenges. Download this executive briefing to read more!

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News