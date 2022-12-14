Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Queens defeats East Tennessee State 78-75

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 16 points to help Queens defeat East Tennessee State 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McKee added five rebounds for the Royals (9-2). BJ McLaurin added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kenny Dye recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point...

READ MORE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 16 points to help Queens defeat East Tennessee State 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McKee added five rebounds for the Royals (9-2). BJ McLaurin added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Kenny Dye recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Deanthony Tipler finished with 19 points for the Buccaneers (4-7). Jordan King added 16 points and four assists for East Tennessee State. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 15 points and two steals.

___

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|21 Deep Observability: Critical Solution...
12|21 Predict and Prevent Service Disruptions...
12|21 Drive Strategic Outcomes with Strategic...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories