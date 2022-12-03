On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Rains’ 12 points, 19 boards lead Queens past Paine 89-60

The Associated Press
December 3, 2022 5:22 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gavin Rains scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Queens beat Paine 89-60 on Saturday.

AJ McKee added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists for the Royals (7-2). BJ McLaurin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Quinnton Jackson finished with 18 points and two steals for the Lions (0-1). Jakobe Williams added 16 points for Paine. In addition, Nate Adams finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

