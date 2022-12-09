Randle stays hot, scores 33 as Knicks top Hornets 121-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who evened their record at 13-13. The Knicks (13-13) dominated the offensive glass, scoring 28 second-chance points to send the Hornets to their fourth straight loss. Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly... READ MORE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who evened their record at 13-13.

The Knicks (13-13) dominated the offensive glass, scoring 28 second-chance points to send the Hornets to their fourth straight loss.

Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points on his 27th birthday, the seventh straight game both players have scored at least 20 points in a game for the short-handed Hornets, who lack scoring options.

Charlotte (7-19) was 6 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Randle hurt the Hornets in every way imaginable on offense, scoring on four 3-pointers, mid-range jumpers and drives, while making 11 of 14 free throws.

Randle, who was coming off a 34-point, 17-rebound performance in New York’s 113-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, scored 19 points in the first half as the Knicks built a 55-49 halftime lead.

New York closed the third quarter on a 18-5 run behind 10 points from Barrett to build an 89-71 lead. New York pushed the lead to 26 early in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Randle, sending a good portion of the Hornets fans to the exits.

TIP INS

Knicks: Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish did not play for the third straight game due to a coach’s decision. … Improved to 7-6 on the road.

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Cody Martin (knee), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Mark Williams (ankle) remained out. … Were whistled for three moving screens in the first half.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Sacramento on Sunday night.

Hornets: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

