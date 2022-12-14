Trending:
Rhodes scores 19 as Northern Kentucky beats Eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 9:32 pm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Xavier Rhodes scored 19 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Eastern Kentucky 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Rhodes was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Norse (6-5). A'lahn Sumler scored 12 points, finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Marques Warrick recorded nine points and was 1 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line.

The Colonels (5-6) were led in scoring by Devontae Blanton, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Michael Moreno added seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories