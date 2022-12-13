Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rogers’ 20 points lead American past VMI 69-61

The Associated Press
December 13, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 20 points in American’s 69-61 win against VMI on Tuesday night.

Rogers shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-2). Lorenzo Donadio scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaxon Knotek shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 20 points in American’s 69-61 win against VMI on Tuesday night.

Rogers shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-2). Lorenzo Donadio scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaxon Knotek shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games.

Tony Felder led the way for the Keydets (5-7) with 21 points. Asher Woods added 14 points and seven rebounds for VMI. Sean Conway also put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

        Insight by Apptio: As cloud services become enmeshed within the IT enterprise, tracking costs in near-real time and determining TCO become critical. In this Special Bulletin Review, we talk with officials at DLA, OPM, Accenture and Apptio about how to make this transformative leap.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|20 VETS 2 DPA Training
12|20 Proofpoint Intelligent Compliance
12|20 Cybersecurity As Our Ally for Inclusion...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories