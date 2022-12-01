Roy scores 23 in New Mexico State’s 95-70 win against UTEP

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Roy had 23 points in New Mexico State’s 95-70 win over UTEP on Wednesday. Roy was 7-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Aggies (3-2). Xavier Pinson was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. Issa Muhammad shot 5 of 7 from the... READ MORE

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Roy had 23 points in New Mexico State’s 95-70 win over UTEP on Wednesday.

Roy was 7-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Aggies (3-2). Xavier Pinson was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. Issa Muhammad shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tae Hardy finished with 24 points for the Miners (5-2). Mario McKinney Jr. added 22 points and seven rebounds for UTEP. In addition, Shamar Givance finished with nine points and eight assists. The loss broke the Miners’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.