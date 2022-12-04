Trending:
Ruth puts up 21 as Monmouth downs Manhattan 76-69

The Associated Press
December 4, 2022
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Myles Ruth’s 21 points helped Monmouth defeat Manhattan 76-69 on Sunday to end its eight-game losing streak.

Ruth was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Hawks (1-8). Tahron Allen scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Jack Collins was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Anthony Nelson finished with 21 points and two steals for the Jaspers (3-4). Manhattan also got 16 points from Marques Watson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

