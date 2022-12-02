Sam Bennett scored twice to help Florida beat Canucks 5-1

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 2, 2022 1:06 am
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice and the Florida Panthers ended a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett also scored and Spencer Knight made 31 saves.

Dakota Joshua scored for Vancouver.

Vancouver also lost starting goalie Thatcher Demko to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old American stopped 15 of 18 shots in the first period before leaving.

Spencer Martin made 13 saves in relief.

A smattering of boos emanated from the crowd at Rogers Arena during the final seconds of the game. The jeers grew louder following the final whistle.

The Canucks held a pregame ceremony to honor three former players who were recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Former goalie Roberto Luongo and forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin all stood at center ice, watching video highlights from their careers before taking part in a ceremonial puck drop.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

