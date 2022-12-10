Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacostia, D.C. 37, Frederick Douglass 26
Archbishop Spalding 50, Hun, N.J. 42
Bishop Ireton, Va. 62, Baltimore Poly 58
Bishop McNamara 57, DME Sports, Fla. 48
Miller School, Va. 65, Mt. Carmel 38
Mt Zion 48, SPIRE, Ohio 40
Pennsbury, Pa. 50, Gwynn Park 20
South Grand Prairie, Texas 55, Riverdale Baptist 51
Washington, W.Va. 60, Great Mills 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.