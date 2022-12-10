Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Motley Fool Money
The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 8:38 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacostia, D.C. 37, Frederick Douglass 26

Archbishop Spalding 50, Hun, N.J. 42

Bishop Ireton, Va. 62, Baltimore Poly 58

Bishop McNamara 57, DME Sports, Fla. 48

Miller School, Va. 65, Mt. Carmel 38

Mt Zion 48, SPIRE, Ohio 40

Pennsbury, Pa. 50, Gwynn Park 20

South Grand Prairie, Texas 55, Riverdale Baptist 51

Washington, W.Va. 60, Great Mills 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

