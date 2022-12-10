Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Motley Fool Money
The Associated Press
December 10, 2022 8:38 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 71, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 52

Bullis 58, George School, Pa. 54

Eleanor Roosevelt 82, Patterson 48

Episcopal, Va. 71, Heights 50

Gwynn Park 46, St. Elizabeth, Del. 43

Legacy Charter, S.C. 54, Bishop Walsh 50

Mergenthaler 74, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 38

North Dorchester 75, Mardela 19

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 87, Mt. St. Joseph’s 52

St. John’s Catholic Prep 39, Landon 27

Stephen Decatur 62, North Caroline 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

