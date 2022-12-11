Trending:
Sports News

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 1:26 am
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear River 42, Cedar City 33

Desert Pines, Nev. 52, Dixie 36

FMHS, Colo. 54, Carbon 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear River 42, Cedar City 33

Desert Pines, Nev. 52, Dixie 36

FMHS, Colo. 54, Carbon 42

Green Canyon 65, Crimson Cliffs 30

North Sevier 65, Milford 33

Ridgeline 55, Snow Canyon 35

LEHI HOLIDAY HOOPFEST=

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 64, Lone Peak 56

Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=

De Soto, Texas 72, Fremont 52

NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=

Desert Hills 50, Logan 14

Mountain Crest 44, Pine View 34

Sky View 64, Hurricane 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

