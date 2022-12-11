Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear River 42, Cedar City 33
Desert Pines, Nev. 52, Dixie 36
FMHS, Colo. 54, Carbon 42
Green Canyon 65, Crimson Cliffs 30
North Sevier 65, Milford 33
Ridgeline 55, Snow Canyon 35
LEHI HOLIDAY HOOPFEST=
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 64, Lone Peak 56
Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=
De Soto, Texas 72, Fremont 52
NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=
Desert Hills 50, Logan 14
Mountain Crest 44, Pine View 34
Sky View 64, Hurricane 39
