Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 12:05 am
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Minot 103, Dickinson 47

Mon-Dak 60, Frazer, Mont. 21

All-American NDN Shootout=

All-American NDN Shootout=

May-Port CG 53, Central Cass 44

Oakes 40, Grafton 36

Shiloh 64, Dickinson Trinity 42

St. John 60, Bottineau 47

Nedrose Tournament=

Powers Lake 61, Lewis & Clark/Berthold/North Shore Plaza Co-op 28

New Salem Holiday Tournament=

Flasher 49, New Salem-Almont 43

Glen Ullin-Hebron 45, Kidder County 37

Grant County/Mott-Regent 54, Center-Stanton 20

Standing Rock 56, Beach 37

Roughrider Tournament=

Heart River 60, Richardton-Taylor 45

Killdeer 46, New England 40, OT

Stutsman County Tournament=

Ellendale 48, South Border 41

Napoleon/G-S 50, Medina/P-B 33

Warwick 55, Griggs/Midkota 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

