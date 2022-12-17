Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Kenwood 50
Bullis 67, Salesianum, Del. 37
Dundalk 69, Reginald Lewis 31
Eleanor Roosevelt 67, Parkdale 44
MD School for the Deaf 60, Lexington School for the Deaf, N.Y. 35
Pikesville 62, Baltimore Douglass 37
Thomas Stone 58, St. Mary’s Ryken 54
Wise 65, Good Counsel 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.