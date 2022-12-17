Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
December 17, 2022 4:59 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Kenwood 50

Bullis 67, Salesianum, Del. 37

Dundalk 69, Reginald Lewis 31

Eleanor Roosevelt 67, Parkdale 44

MD School for the Deaf 60, Lexington School for the Deaf, N.Y. 35

Pikesville 62, Baltimore Douglass 37

Thomas Stone 58, St. Mary’s Ryken 54

Wise 65, Good Counsel 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

