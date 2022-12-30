On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo

The Associated Press
December 30, 2022
Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team’s jersey, with the club hailing the deal as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys...

Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team’s jersey, with the club hailing the deal as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. He is coming off a disappointing World Cup where he was benched in the knockout rounds and Portugal lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

