Scheifele scores 3, Jets beat Canucks to snap 3-game skid

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots for Winnipeg (22-13-1). The Jets are 13-6-0 at Canada Life Centre.

Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks, who had their three-game win streak halted. Collin Delia made 35 saves for Vancouver (16-16-3).

Garland pulled the Canucks within one 13:11 into the third period. He grabbed a rebound off the boards behind the net and banked a shot in off Hellebuyck.

But Scheifele put the game away with an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining in the game.

The Jets took a 3-1 lead into the third period after scoring three unanswered goals and outshooting Vancouver 19-6 in the second.

Scheifele scored his second power-play goal of the game when his shot trickled through Delia with 2.5 seconds left in the period.

Dubois put the Jets ahead when he was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down by Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear. Dubois beat Delia cleanly at 15:42.

With Lane Pederson off for tripping, Scheifele deflected Morrissey’s slap shot from the blue line past Delia on the power play at 13:52 of the second.

The Canucks opened the scoring just 41 seconds into game, taking advantage of a horrendous giveaway by Dylan Samberg in his own end. The Jets defenseman sent the puck to Elias Pettersson, who passed to Kuzmenko. The left-winger promptly fired one a shot Hellebuyck for his 15th of the season.

Winnipeg did not register its first shot on goal until the 9:39 mark of the opening period.

NOTES: Morrissey left the game after a hit from Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers in the third period. He did not return. … Winnipeg forward Sam Gagner celebrated his 1,000th NHL game. He wore the number 1000 on his jersey during the warmup … The injury-riddled Jets called up forward Kristian Reichel from their Manitoba Moose AHL affiliate, but he did not dress.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Winnipeg: At Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

